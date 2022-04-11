Gardaí investigate alleged unauthorised payments at Trinity College Dublin

A number of “alleged unauthorised payments” at Ireland’s oldest university, Trinity College Dublin (TCD), are under Garda investigation, the Irish Examiner can reveal.

It is understood that the matter came to light at the college’s board meeting on March 23, where it was made clear that the matter would have to be reflected in TCD’s annual report.

Senior sources at the college have spoken of their alarm and concern over the matter and the potential “reputational damage” it could do to TCD.

It is understood that machinery from the college, including computers, have been seized by officers as part of the investigation.

TCD’s board comprises provost Linda Doyle, her senior management team, 20 elected academics, and a number of appointed members.

While the college has confirmed the investigation, senior staff said in their view what occurred amounted to a “fraud of college funds”.

It is understood that once the alleged unauthorised payments issue was identified, the matter was flagged to senior authorities within TCD and to gardaí, whose investigations are continuing.

The college said in a statement: “Last year, the university was made aware of alleged inappropriate payments relating to one of its activities.”

It said notifications were made to the relevant internal and external authorities and a process was put in place to manage the investigation and implement responses to the issues identified.

“The university has since taken actions to strengthen the control environment relating to this particular activity:

The total amount identified to date is not considered to have a material effect on the university’s finances. As the matter is being investigated by the gardaí, we are not in a position to say anything more at this stage.

While TCD said the amount of money is not material, senior sources have disputed this, saying it was sufficient enough to warrant a Garda investigation.

“This is not a few thousand euros here,” said one source.

The minutes of the March 23 meeting on TCD’s website do not specifically refer to the investigation but state that personnel matters were not included in compliance with data protection legislation.

However, several sources confirmed that the matter was raised with board members at that meeting.

This is the second time in less than five years that TCD has had to deal with an unauthorised loss of money. In 2018, it emerged the college had spent €184,000 on IT specialists to investigate how the college was defrauded of nearly €800,000 the previous year and on legal fees to try to recover the funds.

At that time, an unauthorised person gained access to the email account of an employee working in TCD’s fundraising arm and transferred €790,741 from the Trinity Foundation account.

It recovered €217,810, TCD secretary John Coman said in a note to the Dáil's public accounts committee.