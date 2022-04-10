Justice committee to review sex-for-rent ban, which would hit violators with €50k fine

The legislation to outlaw sex for rent propositions has been referred for pre-legislative scrutiny to the Oireachtas Justice Committee.

The Irish Examiner was introduced in the Dáil last month, following an investigation since last December by the Ban on Sex for Rent Bill 2022 into sex for rent offers being made to people seeking homes.

The bill proposes a jail term of seven years and a fine of up to €50,000. The offences in the bill include sex for rent propositions, as well as the advertising of such propositions, and the hosting of such advertisements.

The bill was introduced by Social Democrat housing spokesman Cian O’Callaghan and was supported by the Government at second stage. It has now gone to committee stage.

However, during the second stage debate, junior justice minister James Browne highlighted some areas of concern in the bill.

Mr O’Callaghan has asked the justice committee to examine the legislation before it goes through the committee stage.

Chairman of the Justice Committee, Fianna Fáil's James Lawless, said in recent days the committee has agreed to address it and legal analysis of the bill is to be sought from the Office of Parliamentary Legal Advisers. He said:

We have a lot of legislation to get through but we would hope to get to it (the Ban on Sex for Rent Bill) before the summer recess.

Mr O’Callaghan described the referral as a positive development.

He said: "This is a key step in the process of preparing the Bill ready for Committee Stage so that it can progress through the Oireachtas. The strong cross-party interest in supporting this Bill is welcome and I am thankful to the members of the Justice committee for their support.

"I hope that the Bill can be progressed urgently so that we can make it a specific criminal offence for any landlord who tries to demand sex in lieu of rent or for a reduced rent."

In February, Justice Minister Helen McEntee told the Dáil that there was no legislation in place to deal with sex for rent propositions.

The Irish Examiner had been investigating the issue since December. A number of ads in different parts of the country were discovered, including a house in Newcastlewest, Limerick, which would be shared with the landlord. He advertised a room in his house for a single lady “with a twist”.

The ad said: “Can do reduced rent for occasional fun.”

When contacted by a prospective tenant, the landlord made it clear that sexual activity was required on a weekly basis in return for rent of €200 for the first month and €250 per month thereafter.