Government to back bill banning sex for rent following 'Irish Examiner' probe

A decision has been taken by the Cabinet to back legislation being brought before the Dáil on Wednesday to ban sex for rent in Ireland.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Dáil during leaders questions on Tuesday afternoon that a decision to support the Ban on Sex for Rent Bill 2022 was made at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning.

Mr Varadkar told the Dáil the Cabinet’s view was that it was good legislation and would be supported on behalf of the Government by the Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

The bill proposes seven years in prison and a fine of €50,000. It is being brought following an investigation into sex for rent in Ireland by the Irish Examiner.

As well as banning sex-for-rent demands, the legislation also seeks to criminalise the advertising of accommodation in return for sex by a prospective landlord, as well as the hosting of such ads.

Mr Varadkar added that sex for rent may already be illegal “given the fact that the purchase of sex is illegal in Ireland and also our very clear laws around consent".

He added: “Perhaps if this provides additional clarity, well then, there is something to be gained from it and we will be supporting it.”

He was responding to Social Democrats housing spokesman Cian O’Callaghan, who asked if the Government would support the “speedy passage” of the Ban on Sex for Rent Bill 2022 through the Dáil when it goes to second stage on Wednesday. Mr O’Callaghan initiated the bill on March 8.

He referenced recent stories in this newspaper, including an interview with an Italian woman who told of being offered sex-for-rent propositions on three different occasions while responding to advertisements for rental property in Dublin.

She told the Irish Examiner that trying to find rental accommodation in Dublin was “like falling into a dangerous hell”.

He also referenced a report in the Irish Examiner last week about an advertisement relating to a property in Co Clare by a landlord seeking a “slim Ukrainian” girl.

He told the Dáil during leaders questions that such propositions are “absolutely despicable and utterly unacceptable”.

He also asked the Tánaiste what other measures the Government would take to address the power imbalance between landlords and tenants.

Foreign women have told the Irish Examiner in recent weeks about being offered reduced or no rent in return for sex or bed-sharing with landlords in different parts of the country.

One of the properties unearthed by this newspaper in December was a house in Newcastle West, Limerick, which would be shared with the landlord. He advertised a room in his house for a single lady “with a twist”. The ad said: “Can do reduced rent for occasional fun.”

When contacted by a prospective tenant, the landlord made it clear that sexual activity was required on a weekly basis in return for rent of €200 for the first month and €250 per month thereafter.