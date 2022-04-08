P&O ferry released from detention after being reinspected by maritime officials

The P&O Ferries operated European Causeway (Michael Cooper/PA)

Fri, 08 Apr, 2022 - 22:31
Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent

A P&O ferry has been released from detention after being reinspected by maritime officials, it was announced on Friday.

The European Causeway was detained in Larne, Northern Ireland last month following the sacking of almost 800 workers by the company.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the reinspection took place at the request of P&O.

A spokesperson for the MCA said: “The European Causeway has been released from detention following a reinspection of the ferry over the past two days.

“There are no further inspections of P&O Ferries planned for the weekend.”

