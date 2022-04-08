Just one civil servant currently seconded to a third-level institution

Dr Tony Holohan's secondment to Trinity College Dublin will be a rarity among government departments if it goes ahead.

Dr Holohan's proposed move to Trinity College has been put on hold pending further review about the circumstances of the proposed secondment from his role in the Department of Health to the university.

Multiple government departments told the Irish Examiner that they currently have no staff seconded to third-level institutions or academia and, of those who do, none pays the salary of the staff member who has changed roles.

While secondments across the public sector are common, the numbers of civil servants seconded to third-level institutions is extremely low, with only the Department of Justice confirming that it has a staff member seconded to a lecturing role.

The Departments of Department of Rural and Community Development, Finance, Foreign Affairs, Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Transport, Housing, Taoiseach, and Social Protection all said that they have no staff members seconded to the third-level sector.

The Department of Justice said that Professor Sean Redmond was seconded to the University of Limerick School of Law in June 2016.

He currently leads the Research Evidence into Policy, Programmes and Practice (REPPP) programme.

This includes the Greentown research project which uncovered significant evidence of children’s engagement in crime networks and led to a newly designed community intervention programme based on that research.

Costs reimbursed

While the Department of Justice said it pays the salary of Professor Redmond on the Assistant Principal Officer (Higher) salary scale, "these costs are invoiced for reimbursement from the University".

The secondment arrangement is reviewed on a regular basis, and was most recently extended until December 30, 2023.

This is the only secondment in place between the Department of Justice and the higher education sector.

The Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (DPER) has two members of staff seconded to third-level organisations but neither of them are in academic roles and "in both cases they are either paid by the organisation or we recoup the salary".

The Department of Education said that it "currently only has two employees on secondment to organisations outside of the public sector and the Department does not bear the cost of these salaries".

A spokesperson for the Department of Children, Equality, Integration, Disability and Youth said it had nine staff members currently on secondment to other areas of the civil service, but pointed out that it was not paying the salary of any.

"As outlined in the DPER Guidance 'Where the secondment is between two civil service organisations, a secondee’s HR and pay record, and responsibility for maintenance of same, will transition to the receiving organisation for the duration of the assignment'."