Just 80 properties available to rent for those relying on HAP 

The Simon Communities of Ireland report, named Locked Out, reveals a 'stark decline in the availability of affordable properties'. Stock picture

Thu, 07 Apr, 2022 - 21:12
Ryan O’Rourke

Just 80 properties were available to rent last month for those relying on the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) Scheme in 16 areas of the country, a new report has shown.

The Locked Out report, from the Simon Communities of Ireland, shows a “stark decline in the availability of affordable properties”. It reveals a 92% drop in the number of suitable houses since June 2021, when the figure was 906.

The Locked Out quarterly reports examine the experience of people dependent on HAP. It considers the availability of properties within both the standard and discretionary HAP limits and includes four household categories: single person, couple, couple/one parent and one child and couple/one parent and two children.

Discretionary rate limits 

The study showed that the majority of homes that were available over three days in March under HAP were found in Dublin, where the discretionary limits allow an additional 50% of the standard rate.

This discretion is limited to 20% in local authority areas outside of Dublin. The Simon Community claim that if the 50% rate was extended nationwide, a further 35 properties become available to those on HAP.

Without this increase, the study found that there were no properties available to rent, within HAP limits, in 10 of the 16 study areas.

This includes Cork City centre, Cork City suburbs, Limerick City suburbs, Limerick City centre, and Waterford City centre.

Social Democrats housing spokesperson Cian O’Callaghan, said the report's findings are further evidence that the housing crisis is getting worse.

“The number of properties, affordable for HAP tenants to rent, is virtually non-existent unless top-ups on the rent are provided,” Mr O’Callaghan said.

The standard HAP rate, which has not been increased since 2016, must now be increased as a matter of urgency. 

Labour housing spokesperson Rebecca Moynihan said: “HAP was introduced to protect and support these people but the payment is no longer sufficient. The rental market is simply unaffordable for most and without properly assessed supports, more people will fall into homelessness.”

In response to the report, a spokesperson for the Department of Housing said that under Housing for All, the minister, Darragh O'Brien, expects at the end of this month to receive recommendations on whether an increase in the level of discretion is required.

The spokesperson added that the department is conscious that increasing the current HAP rent limits could have negative inflationary impacts on the wider rental market, including for those households who are not receiving HAP support.

Organisation: Simon
<p>The DFA confirmed the move in a statement this evening, calling it without justification. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin</p>

Two diplomats expelled from Irish Embassy in Moscow

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

