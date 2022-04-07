Man killed after he left Ireland to fight in Ukraine was a 'real people person'

An Aldi deputy manager in Sandyford, Co Dublin who was killed when he returned to his native Ukraine to fight in the war has been remembered by friends as a "people person" who was held in high esteem by all who knew him.

Oleksandr Zavhorodniy, was who known to his friends as Alex, had left Ireland for Ukraine on March 2. He died on March 30 in heavy fighting in Popasna.

Long time friend of Alex, Anton Burihhin, told Newstalk Breakfast that it was difficult to absorb the loss of such a special person.

"He felt responsible to be a good worker at Aldi and he was always very courteous. He was an outstanding person. He was a true people person," Mr Burihhin said.

"He created a huge network of friends and you can see that from the support he is getting from Irish people. It is so generous and enormous. We have raised so far €13,000 on a GoFundMe. I think he deserves every penny. His bravery in his decision to go back."

Mr Burihhin said that his friend, who was just 45 years old, died in heavy fighting in a "military shootout" in a village called Popasna near Luhansk in Ukraine.

"Unfortunately Alex got hit by one of the missiles. It was a very heavy shootout."

He said that Alex was identified following his death by his grandmother.

Alex had lived in Ireland for 20 years and was employed by Aldi for his last seven years.

Another friend Alex Cucuet told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that Alex was a "super energetic, funny person."

"He was always the first person who was in front of everything that needed to be organised. I met him eight years ago through a friend of mine. We met at a barbecue and have been friends since.

"I would not like to go in to details of what happened to him. A very good friend of mine his best friend Anton (told me of the death). He had been contacted by (Alex's) grandmother.

"His grandmother and sister survived the bombing and they have been keeping in touch. We have managed to sort the burial. We have managed to bury him in a place called the 'Alley of Heroes' "

Mr Cucuet, who is a Dublin bus driver, said that he had managed to keep in touch with his friend for a short period after he left for Ukraine.

"He was on Whatsapp. He was texting me and sending funny pictures trying to keep everybody laughing even though we were worrying.

"I was worried. We were all worried. But after everything that had happened, we kind of understand what was in his heart. Every single person in his boots in his situation would act the same. I would act the same honestly. "

It is understood Alex had completed military service when he was younger. He was living in Stillorgan before he returned to Ukraine.

Donations can be made to the Go Fund Me campaign for the family of the father of two at https://www.gofundme.com/f/paying-tribute-to-oleksandr-zavhorodniy.