Covid outbreak in two prisons sees visits suspended and rollout of mass testing

Covid outbreaks in two prisons have forced the suspension of physical visits and the introduction of widespread mass testing for inmates and staff.

It follows confirmation from the Irish Prison Service (IPS) that 92 prisoners from the A and B divisions in Cork Prison had, as of Monday evening, tested positive for Covid-19, while 12 prisoners in Arbour Hill Prison had tested positive for the virus by Tuesday.

Review teams have been established in both prisons and all prisoners who require testing in Cork have been tested, as a precautionary measure, while in Arbour Hill, mass testing has been ordered.

The results of that mass testing in both prisons is awaited and could result in an increase in the confirmed figures.

“A restricted regime will be in place until all test results are returned,” the IPS said.

The service is working closely with public health, HSE with regard to the management of the current outbreaks including testing arrangements for staff and prisoners, if required.

“At all points, the Irish Prison Service is guided by advice from local Public Health clinicians and meetings with Public Health are convened at regular intervals throughout the course of each outbreak.”

In relation to the outbreak in Cork prison, the IPS said all physical visits have been temporarily suspended until the results of the mass testing are known.

It said prisoners who are in isolation and quarantine will continue to have access to a wide range of services and facilities within the prison including phone calls, psychology supports, tuck shop, chaplaincy services, and television.

The spokesman said particular efforts are being made to ensure that prisoners can communicate with their families on the outside, through increased provision of telephone services.

The IPS said it is not in a position “for operational and security reasons” to comment on the level of Covid cases amongst staff or to comment on how Covid has impacted staffing levels in individual prisons.

But it did confirm that last month it experienced an increase in the level of staff absences as a result of the high levels of Covid-19 in the community.

However, recent staffing figures have shown that this spike in absences is steadily decreasing, the spokesman said.

Prison operations are currently being managed through the implementation of ‘regime management plans’ in each prison which ensures that all essential services are being provided to prisoners,” he said.

“And to date, there has been no prisoner in Cork Prison that requires hospitalisation as a result of contracting Covid-19.”

A total of 1,365 prisoners have tested positive for Covid-19 across the prison estate since the beginning of the pandemic.

But the IPS said given the current level of prevalence of the virus in the community, it faces an ongoing challenge in continuing to keep prisoners safe from infection.