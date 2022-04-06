Ten cases of salmonella linked to Kinder chocolates

Irish consumers are being urged to bin some popular Easter chocolates following a link with a food poising outbreak that has seen 10 cases of salmonella in Ireland.

Ferrero has extended its current food recall to include some additional Kinder products due to a link with an ongoing food poisoning outbreak of salmonella, which is affecting Ireland, the UK, and a number of other European countries.

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), there have been ten cases of salmonella food poisoning in Ireland linked to the outbreak.

Previously, a recall was issued for Kinder Surprise 20g and Kinder Surprise 20g x3 with best-before dates between July 11, 2022, and October 7, 2022.

Some Kinder Surprise 20g and Kinder Surprise 20g x 3 packets are being recalled.

However, this has now been extended to also include the following:

Kinder Mini Eggs (75g) with best-before dates between April 20, 2022, and August 21, 2022.

Kinder Egg Hunt Kit (150g), also with best-before dates between April 20, 2022, and August 21, 2022.

Kinder Surprise (100g) with the same best before dates.

Kinder Schoko-Bons (200g) also with the same best before dates.

CEO, Food Safety Authority of Ireland chief Pamela Byrne.

FSAI chief executive Pamela Byrne warned consumers not to eat the affected products, which are particularly popular now in the lead-up to Easter.

“We urge consumers to check at home if they have any of the products and if they do, to ensure that they are not eaten,” she said.

“There are 10 cases of salmonella food poisoning in Ireland linked to this outbreak.

The most common symptom of salmonella food poisoning is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache, and abdominal cramps.”

A number of the cases in Ireland have involved young children, all of whom have fully recovered.

The FSAI is continuing to work with the Department of Health, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, as well as the relevant agencies in the UK and Europe on the issue.

The investigation into the outbreak is ongoing.

Separately, last week, consumers were warned not to buy or eat Wonka branded chocolate bars, due to an increase in reports that counterfeit bars bearing this brand name are for sale on the market in Ireland.

It warned that the counterfeit chocolate bars may be unsafe to eat, as they may not have been produced in line with food safety, hygiene, or traceability requirements.