Zelenskyy to address Ireland's humanitarian response to war during historic Oireachtas address 

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak to representatives from both the Dáil and the Seanad via a secure video link today. Picture: Image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP

Wed, 06 Apr, 2022 - 09:30
Paul Hosford

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy will this morning address Ireland’s humanitarian response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine at a joint session of the Oireachtas.

Speaking to representatives from both the Dáil and the Seanad via a secure video link at 10am, Mr Zelenskyy is also expected to raise Ukraine’s request to become a member of the EU.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said he expects Mr Zelenskyy to "emphasise the brutality" of the conflict.

"Certainly, my conversation with the Ukrainian foreign minister earlier this week was a very sobering and difficult conversation," he said.

The session, which will begin with a speech from the Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl, will then hear from Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tànaiste Leo Varadkar, and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan before members of the opposition speak.

Cathaoirleach of the Seanad Mark Daly will also given an address.

The Taoiseach is expected to reiterate Ireland's condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

By last week, the Ukrainian president had addressed 10 parliaments in two weeks, with highly tailored speeches relating to the country in which it was being broadcast. He received standing ovations on each occasion.

