€490k of cocaine seized in house a man, 20s, was arrested in for alleged stabbing

Tue, 05 Apr, 2022 - 15:36
Caitlín Griffin

A man is in a serious but stable condition after an alleged stabbing in Co Carlow.

Gardaí attended at the scene of an incident at a house in Tullow following reports of a serious assault on Monday, April 4, shortly after 3am.

On arrival, Gardaí discovered a man aged 33 years with apparent stab wounds. He was taken to St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny for treatment.

In a follow-up operation, a house in the Tullow area was searched by Gardaí and a man in his mid-20s was arrested in connection with the alleged assault. 

A large quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of €490,000 subject to analysis, was also discovered inside the house.

The arrested man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Carlow Garda Station.

The drugs seized will now be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Gardaí say investigations are still ongoing. 

Place: CarlowOrganisation: An Garda SiochanaOrganisation: Forensic Science Ireland
