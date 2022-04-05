€490k of cocaine seized in house a man, 20s, was arrested in for alleged stabbing

A man is in a serious but stable condition after an alleged stabbing in Co Carlow.
Gardaí attended at the scene of an incident at a house in Tullow following reports of a serious assault on Monday, April 4, shortly after 3am.
On arrival, Gardaí discovered a man aged 33 years with apparent stab wounds. He was taken to St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny for treatment.
In a follow-up operation, a house in the Tullow area was searched by Gardaí and a man in his mid-20s was arrested in connection with the alleged assault.
A large quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of €490,000 subject to analysis, was also discovered inside the house.
The arrested man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Carlow Garda Station.
The drugs seized will now be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
Gardaí say investigations are still ongoing.