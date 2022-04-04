Colm O’Gorman departing as executive director of Amnesty International Ireland

Colm O’Gorman is stepping down as the executive director of Amnesty International Ireland, the group has announced.

Mr O'Gorman spent 14 years in the role and is set to take up a new position as Global Director, Community Engagement at the Global Refugee Sponsorship Initiative.

A statement from the board of Amnesty International Ireland said that Mr O'Gorman "left an indelible impact on the advancement of human rights here in Ireland and globally".

The charity "played a key role in securing human rights change here in Ireland" under Mr O'Gorman.

The statement cited the campaign for marriage equality for same-sex couples and the campaign to repeal the Eighth Amendment as examples of his work.

Mr O'Gorman will remain in his current role until summer 2022, with the board already starting the process of "recruiting a suitably qualified replacement".

"We are sorry to see him go, but we look forward to seeing Colm continue to succeed and lead in his area of passion and wish him the very best with this new phase of his career."

Mr O'Gorman said that he had regret that he was leaving "an amazing team" but he felt "enormous excitement at the prospect of the work that lies ahead".

He said: "It has been a huge privilege to work with so many incredible colleagues and partners over these years. I will always be tremendously proud of the work we have done together."

"Heartfelt thank you to everyone at Amnesty Ireland and all my Amnesty colleagues for the past 14 years - to our members, activists and partners," he added.

"It has been the privilege of my life so far to work with you and for you. And to do the work we have done together."