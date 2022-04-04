Senior HSE official Anne O'Connor set to take up new role with Vhi 

Senior HSE official Anne O'Connor set to take up new role with Vhi 

Chief Operations Officer Anne O'Connor, who was a prominent figure in the country's fight against Covid-19 will leave the HSE in June to become Managing Director of Vhi Health and Wellbeing. Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Mon, 04 Apr, 2022 - 15:38
Steve Neville

A senior official in the HSE is the leave the health service to join Vhi. 

Chief Operations Officer Anne O'Connor, who was a prominent figure in the country's fight against Covid-19, will leave the HSE in June to become Managing Director of Vhi Health and Wellbeing.

The news comes as almost 20,000 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded over the weekend.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) confirmed that from Saturday to Monday, there have been 19,489 new cases of the virus in Ireland.

Monday saw 3,164 PCR-confirmed cases, while on Sunday, 3,354 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

On Saturday, the HPSC was notified of 3,750 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19. 4,045 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

Sunday saw 2,313 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 while 2,863 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

Ms O'Connor became COO in 2018 and as well as being a key figure in the response to Covid, she also a key figure in managing the health service response to the cyber-attack on the HSE in May 2021.

The head of the HSE has praised Ms O'Connor for her work with the health service. 

“Anne has made an extraordinary contribution to the health service during her time with us. She has not only led the operations of the health service through a period of great challenge and pressure, but she has done so while retaining an unwavering commitment to high quality and continuous improvement. 

The HSE is facing into a time of significant change, and the fact that it is in a position to do so with confidence owes an awful lot to Anne’s work.

“She has been a great colleague, and is highly respected and admired throughout the health service. I am very glad that she will be continuing to contribute to healthcare services in Ireland in a very senior role and on behalf of the HSE I want to wish her very well in her new position.”

Ms O'Connor's role as COO saw her lead more than 100,000 staff providing health and social services in community and acute hospital settings in Ireland.

She has work Irish health service since 1995 and in 2014 she became National Director for Mental Health. In 2018, Ms O'Connor became National Director of Community Operations responsible for all community-based health and social care services.

Read More

Man in Germany gets 90 Covid-19 shots to sell forged passes

More in this section

Education Graduation stock Earnings gap between men and women graduates grows to €125 per week
Micheál Martin defends advice on 'shorter showers' to tackle rising cost of living Micheál Martin defends advice on 'shorter showers' to tackle rising cost of living
Mother and child buying fruit in supermarket. Here's how grocery prices have soared over the last 10 years
#COVID-19HSE
<p>Two Stena Line ships at Rosslare Port. FIle picture</p>

Man suspected of going overboard in Rosslare on Stena Line crossing

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices