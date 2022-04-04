Eamon Ryan: Being more energy-efficient is best way to hurt Putin

Eamon Ryan: Being more energy-efficient is best way to hurt Putin

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan arriving for a Cabinet meeting at Dublin Castle.

Mon, 04 Apr, 2022 - 03:00
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

Being more energy-efficient is the most effective way to hurt Vladimir Putin's regime and bring down household bills, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has suggested.

The Government is working on finalising a cost-of-living package to help households with spiralling costs; however, this is unlikely to contain any new financial supports in the immediate term and instead the focus will be on "behaviour-led" measures.

It is understood Mr Ryan will bring forward proposals for a public awareness campaign outlining a range of easy-to-do measures to help people to reduce their use of energy and save money immediately. This would include advice around simple changes such as taking shorter showers, turning thermostats down by one degree, and only boiling enough water as required and not a full kettle. 

An emphasis will also be placed on using appliances at off-peak times to save money.

Mr Ryan said that changing energy habits would also support Ukraine, stating: "The one front that the Russian government particularly uses as one of the weapons in this war is in relation to the energy markets and how they have a grip of those."

He said we must "do everything that we can" to reduce that threat.

A spokesperson for the minister added: "Energy efficiency is the quickest, smartest, cheapest, and most effective way to respond to the current energy supply and cost squeeze.

It is also the most effective thing we can all to do now to support the Ukrainians. Every kilowatt of energy we use is more money for Mr Putin to continue to wage the brutal and illegal war in Ukraine."

Mr Ryan confirmed that the bundle of short-, medium-, and longer-term measures will be ready to bring to Cabinet next Tuesday week. 

However, any reduction in the VAT rate will not be included, as it is unlikely that the EU Commission will have come back with proposals at that stage.

PSO levy on energy bills set to be scrapped to ease pressure on households

