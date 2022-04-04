250 people granted positive decision in scheme for undocumented migrants

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has encouraged others to apply to the scheme. Picture: Brian Lawless

Mon, 04 Apr, 2022 - 06:00
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

The first 250 people have been granted a positive decision under a once-in-a-generation scheme for undocumented migrants.

Around 5,000 applications have already been made to the scheme for people who are living here and are long-term undocumented or those who have been in the asylum process for at least two years.

The scheme opened at the end of January, with 250 positive decisions issued by Justice Minister Helen McEntee under the two strands in recent days. The processing of all other applications is ongoing.

Ms McEntee said: "We committed to making the online application process as simple and as straightforward as possible, and because of this we are now in a position to issue the first positive decisions just two months in.

Permission letters have started to arrive in homes across the country with life-changing news for those receiving them and their families.

"I want to congratulate everyone who has received a letter and to thank them for trusting us and coming forward to regularise their position in the State."

Encouraging further applications, Ms McEntee said it is very important that people who are eligible do not miss out on the opportunity to apply to the scheme, which runs until the end of July.

"I hope seeing these first positive decisions issuing will encourage more people to apply for what is truly a once-in-a-generation opportunity to regularise their status in the State,” she said.

