'Tears of joy': An emotional day for Charlie Bird as donations top €2m

The Climb with Charlie challenge has raised over €2 million, the man himself has confirmed.

The climb, which took place yesterday on Croagh Patrick and other mountains across the globe, has so far raised over €1.9m via the official website.

Money raised at tills in Dunnes Stores has tipped the total over the €2m mark and has Charlie Bird eyeing a new goal of €2.5m.

The funds raised will go towards the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta, Ireland's national suicide prevention charity.

While delighted to have raised vital funds for two charities close to his heart, Bird said in a thank you message today that the day was not about money but "extending the hand of friendship".

Reflecting on the outpouring of support and the thousands who took to the hills and mountains to join the challenge, Bird said it was a day to remember.

"I really do believe the love and generosity was flowing everywhere where people were supporting #ClimbWithCharlie," the former RTÉ broadcaster said.

What started as Bird’s spontaneous bucket-list wish earlier this year, quickly turned into a nationwide fundraiser for Pieta and Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

People climbed in over 150 locations around the country with corresponding walks taking place in the US, Canada, England, Australia and Dubai.

It was an emotional day for Bird and his family, friends and the thousands of people who took part.

I'm sorry in a way that I cried so much yesterday but, honestly, they were tears of joy.

In a separate message, Bird said: "We are so proud and together we have made a true and lasting impact for people across Ireland who must climb their own personal mountains every day."

On behalf of himself, his wife Claire and his beloved dog Tiger, Bird said they were completely blown away by the amazing support they have received since his diagnosis.

With so many people to thank, there was a special mention for Bird's friends and colleagues from RTÉ who he said "have me proud".

"Jim Fahy and Colm Murray, I am sure were smiling down on all of us yesterday," he added.

Donations to the Climb with Charlie campaign will remain open for the next three months. Donations can be made here.