Roll up, roll up: Extras wanted for next series of Netflix blockbuster 'Vikings: Valhalla'

Fancy harnessing your inner Viking? Filming on the latest series of the Netflix blockbuster Vikings: Valhalla is to get under way next month, and extras are needed for what is being billed as an epic adventure.

Members of the public from all backgrounds are being asked to apply to join the cast, and no previous acting experience is required.

Scenes for this, the third series of the hit show, are once again being recorded in Ashford, Co Wicklow, from May through the entire summer.

Michael Hirst created the initial historical drama series Vikings for the History Channel. Its spin-off Valhalla has proved a massive hit with Netflix viewers.

The sequel is set in the 11th century, so it happens 100 years after the original series.

A casting spokesperson said: "For the new season of Valhalla, we are looking for extras. Filming will take place in and around Co Wicklow from May through the summer this year.

“We are looking for people of all ages, looks, shapes, sizes, and backgrounds. No previous experience is needed.”

Leo Suter and Harald in 'Vikings: Valhalla'. Picture: Bernard Walsh/Netflix

Only those who are resident in Ireland are being asked to apply. Anyone interested can email extras@vhproductions.ie for an application form.

Filming last year on Valhalla was delayed for several months due to the pandemic.

The spin-off's creator Jeb Stuart confirmed last month “that production will start soon on season three".

While the storylines for [characters] Leif, Freydis, Harald, Olaf, Canute, and the rest of our amazing cast are secret, I can say without hesitation that their journeys will be even more epic than what you've seen so far,” he said.

Just as Vikings helped launch the careers of so many actors, the Netflix follow-up is doing the same.

Sam Corlett as Leif, Lujza Richter as Liv, Leo Suter as Harald in episode 106 of 'Vikings: Valhalla' Picture: Bernard Walsh/Netflix

Sam Corlett stars as Leif Eriksson, a famous Icelander who arrived in North America several hundred years before Christopher Columbus.

Frida Gustavsson co-headlines as Freydis Eriksdotter, Leif's pagan sister who values the ways of the Old Gods, while Leo Suter appears as Harald Sigurdsson, a nobleman who is one of the last Viking berserkers.

Bradley Freegard co-stars as King Canute, the king of Denmark and a legendary Viking leader who was crowned in 1017. Jóhannes Jóhannesson portrays Olaf Haroldson, Harald’s half-brother.