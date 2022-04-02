Unwelcome surprise as some Kinder products recalled over salmonella outbreak

Sat, 02 Apr, 2022 - 21:42
Sean Murray

Some Kinder Surprise products have been recalled due to a link with a food poisoning outbreak of Salmonella which has affected young children, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has said.

The HSE is investigating the outbreak with the FSAI, which is affecting Ireland, the UK and other European countries.

So far, 10 cases in Ireland have been identified with the same strain of Salmonella responsible for the UK outbreak. A number of the cases in Ireland have involved young children, all of whom have fully recovered.

The batches recalled are Kinder Surprise 20g and Kinder Surprise 20g x 3. People are being urged not to eat them if they have them at home. All the best before dates are between 11 July 2022 and 7 October 2022.

Dr Pamela Byrne, FSAI chief executive, said: “Given that we are approaching Easter, we would urge parents and guardians to check at home if they have any of the products and if they do, to ensure that any are not eaten.

“We have ten cases of Salmonella food poisoning in Ireland linked to these products. The most common symptom of Salmonella food poisoning is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps.” 

The FSAI has set up a dedicated part of its website with further information about this Salmonella outbreak.

Jess Casey: My long Covid hell

