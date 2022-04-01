Census results could see 10 more TDs in the Dáil

A political analyst has said the results from the upcoming census could see several more TDs sitting in the next Dáil.

Odran Flynn, who was speaking ahead of census day this weekend, said if the population increases, there could be an expanded Dáil chamber.

"I reckon the population is going to be around 5.1m.

"[This] would mean constitutionally, because the Constitution requires a minimum of one TD per 30,000 population, that would mean a minimum of 170 TDs — which is 10 more than we currently have,” Mr Flynn told Newstalk Breakfast.

He believes this will "set the hearts racing in a number of places about potential TDs".

"The population increase, as it has been for quite a few years, tends to be concentrated more in the Greater Dublin Area, so therefore I would expect to see several extra seats in Dublin and the surrounding areas.

"In Kildare, Meath, Louth, Wicklow... and possibly actually one more in Cork."

'Big shake-up'

Mr Flynn added a boundary commission can get to work with the new data, which could potentially see “a big shake-up” in the chambers.

"So unless there's an election before the scheduled date of 2025, then there will be a big shake-up in the Dáil.

"It would mean, for example, a majority [of] 86 seats would be required to have a majority in the Dáil."

As households set to fill out their census forms this weekend, Mr Flynn reminded the public of the impact the results would have over the next 10 years.

"It's important because basically, it's one of the key tools to determine what the structure of the country — infrastructure and a lot of others — for the next decade is going to be.

"For example, it'll determine our housing issue, renewable energy, education needs, health needs, age profiles — which will tell us how many schools we will need in the future and where they are."

In a new addition, people will be asked to fill in anonymous messages which will be held by the Central Statistics Office for 70 years before being transferred to the National Archives to be unsealed in 2122.

The forms must be completed on the night of the census, April 3, and will be collected by an enumerator before May 6.