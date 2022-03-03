Census to ask every household to send 'time capsule' to be read 100 years from now

Every household in Ireland will be asked to send a message to people 100 years in the future as part of the first census in six years.

A team of 5,100 enumerators has already begun the process of handing out over 2m forms to every home in the country.

The forms must be completed on the night of the census, April 3, and will be collected by an enumerator before May 6.

In a new addition, people will be asked to fill in anonymous messages which will be held by the Central Statistics Office for 70 years before being transferred to the National Archives to be unsealed in 2122.

The form itself features eight new questions on renewable energy sources, internet access, smoking, volunteering, and working from home, as well as 25 questions that have been reworked.

Speaking at the launch of the Census at Government Buildings, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that counting everyone in the country would "provide a uniquely comprehensive" view of Irish society, its makeup, and its needs. He said that it is a "shared national experience".

"It is far more than a simple counting exercise, the census asks a variety of questions that give us the information that is vital for the planning of public services.

There is not a single decision taken, on the provision of public services from health to education and housing, that is not shaped in some way by census data.

The Taoiseach said: “By actively participating in the census, people are supporting their communities, ensuring policy decisions are made with an accurate view of each community’s needs.

"The census also provides a valuable historic record for future generations to study. As we mark the Decade of Centenaries, and examine the progress we have made as a nation, it will be fascinating to see what Census 2022 tells us about our country."

Mr Martin said the census gives an insight that will allow people to "plan for a better tomorrow" and it was "in all of our interests" to become involved.

“We can see the age profile of our population or society’s ethnic makeup, and the languages spoken in homes around the country.

"We will learn about the numbers of family carers, the levels of volunteerism across our communities, and much, much more.

"The census tells us about how we live today, and we can use that information to plan for a better tomorrow,” he said.

Eileen Murphy, head of census administration, said an enumerator will call to homes in the coming days or weeks to deliver the census form.

“When your census form arrives keep it in a safe place to fill it out on the evening of 3 April.

"Please read the instructions carefully, fill it out in a blue or black pen. If you have any questions your enumerator can help.”

Census forms are available in Irish and English while guides are also available in another 22 languages.

Asked what he would put in his time capsule, the Taoiseach said that he was inclined to send a message about biodiversity.

"I was having some very good honey this morning on my porridge, which comes from the GPO.

"And I got a thought will people be eating raw honey in 100 years' time? Would we have through our efforts impacted on biodiversity? What would it be like in terms of plants, insects? So that's kind of where I'm heading."