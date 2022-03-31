Future of children's residential care centres in jeopardy

Tusla may seek to acquire some residential centres for children in care after the company running the centres signalled they may close its service over issues linked to the procurement process.

The Irish Examiner understands that Positive Care Ireland issued letters on Wednesday outlining how, having not received any referrals from Tusla in almost a year due to issues in meeting procurement requirements, it was stopping operations in the near future.

In the letter, seen by the Irish Examiner, the company said that with its latest tender submission being "unsuccessful", "it is with great regret that we are in a position where we have to close services and issue discharge notice of 28 days on the children's placements."

It also referred to a redundancy consultation process with staff teams and added; "We are deeply saddened to have to close these homes and for the young people to move from our care, but we have carried this uncertainty for close to a year now and have a responsibility to act now to prevent a full closure of these much-needed services."

The company received €15m from Tusla in 2019, at which time it cared for 45 young people in 16 different centres. It has long been one of the main providers of private residential care places, but its initial procurement tender last year was turned down after it failed to meet all the criteria.

It's understood last Friday its latest tender effort was again deemed unsuccessful, though it is believed it has appealed that decision to Tusla. It is also understood that since April of last year it has not received any further referrals, and the number of children still in its care is now approximately 10, in six different centres.

The Irish Examiner attempted to contact a senior manager in Positive Care Ireland and in a statement, the Child and Family Agency said: “Tusla has received some indications in relation to the intention of one provider of private residential care, and we are currently exploring that with them.

"However, we are not in a position to comment on procurement processes where timelines have not yet concluded. We are currently engaged with the provider on issues regarding future placements of young people and we don’t anticipate being in a position to comment further until late in April, when we have answers to a number of questions.

"We are, however, clear in all matters relating to placements that the primary objective is the continued care of the young people.”

The Irish Examiner understands that Tusla may be exploring the possibility of acquiring at least some of the centres being operated by Positive Care from the company.

Some social workers and others working in the sector are concerned about the possible impact of the possible departure of Positive Care, at a time when there is increased pressure for suitable placement and with the introduction of a small number of unaccompanied minors travelling to Ireland from Ukraine.

Last September, Tusla CEO Bernard Gloster said there was an over-reliance on 'for-profit' residential care providers in the care system, but also stressed the important role of those companies and the need to take time in implementing any changes in the sector.