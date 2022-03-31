Cadbury warns public against WhatsApp scam advertising free Easter chocolate 

In a post on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, Cadbury Ireland said it is aware of the circulating posts that are claiming to offer free Cadbury Easter chocolate baskets.

Thu, 31 Mar, 2022 - 17:15
Maeve Lee

Cadbury has issued a warning against interacting with a scam that is currently doing the rounds on WhatsApp, claiming to offer a free ‘Easter Chocolate Basket’.

The new scam has been circulating particularly through WhatsApp and Facebook. It appears to advertise a Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt and Easter 'Chocolate Baskets' with a link attached to claim the 'free' treats.

The message includes an image of a purple Easter egg with 'Join the Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt' written on it alongside the link to the 'Cadbury FREE Easter Chocolate Basket'. 

If clicked, some people have reported that the link brings users to a fake website that requests personal details.

The message that has been circulating on WhatsApp and Facebook.
The message that has been circulating on WhatsApp and Facebook.

Some of those who have clicked on the link have also reported that the message was then automatically shared with their contact list.

People have been urged to avoid interacting with the message in any way and to not enter any data or share the message further.

The link appears to have begun circulating widely on Thursday with a number of people taking to social media to warn others about the scam.

It confirmed that the messages have not been generated by Cadbury and urged customers not to interact with it, or share any data.

“We’re working with relevant organisations to ensure this is resolved,” it added.

