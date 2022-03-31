Government under pressure to force energy firms to put customers on best tariffs

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin echoed the call to follow the UK in demanding that energy suppliers put every customer on the beneficial packages available to a new customer. File photo

Thu, 31 Mar, 2022 - 16:01
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

The Government is coming under pressure to compel energy providers to put all customers on the best tariffs as the cost of electricity and heating soars.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said the measures introduced by the Government to date are "not going to be enough" and promised that more supports will be rolled out. He told the Dáil that he has asked the energy regulator to explore all available options.

Calling on the Government to intervene to force energy companies to put customers on the most beneficial rates, Social Democrat co-leader Róisín Shortall said Mr Ryan "is not some kind of innocent bystander in all of this" and he could take action immediately "if he had the political will to do so".

Pointing to the price hikes announced by Electric Ireland, Bord Gáis and Energia in recent times, Ms Shortall said 1.3 million customers will now pay 23% more for electricity and 25% more for gas.

"While families are struggling to heat their homes, the ESB is not exactly struggling to break even. It made bumper profits of €680 million last year. Other energy companies are similarly cash-rich.

She told the Dáil:

If they were compelled to put customers on their most beneficial tariff instead of instantly jacking up prices at the end of an introductory 12-month contract, their profit margins would decline slightly but it would make a huge difference to their vulnerable customers.

Mr Ryan said he met the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU) last week and asked it to examine all options to help households.

"I asked them to come up with further ways we can help protect our people - something it was doing anyway - because we all agree this is an existential crisis. I would not rule anything out and welcome ideas, suggestions or proposals that would particularly help those most vulnerable.

"We are going to have to do a whole variety of additional measures. What we have done so far is not going to be enough. We are going to need to do more," Mr Ryan said.

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin echoed the call to follow the UK in demanding that energy suppliers put every customer on the beneficial packages available to a new customer.

"The Labour Party introduced legislation in December 2020 to ensure no existing customer is left at a disadvantage because of new offers available for new customers. That is what is happening in the UK.

"Will the Minister meet the CRU again in the coming days and impress on it the necessity for every energy customer to be able to avail of those beneficial packages available to new customers?" he asked. Mr Ryan said he will meet with the CRU again and ask it to include that as one of the options.

"I will ask them to look at what is being done in the UK and consider would it be of benefit here. We are best off seeking their precise advice about any unintended consequences that may arise. I will ask them to consider that option when I meet them again on this matter," he told the Dáil.

