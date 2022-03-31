Fine Gael senator apologises to Robbie Keane over salary remarks

A Fine Gael senator has apologised to Irish football legend Robbie Keane.

Micheál Carrigy said last week that Mr Keane, Ireland's record goalscorer, should refund the money he has been paid in a role with the FAI.

He has on Thursday withdrawn the remarks and apologised.

In a statement he said: “On Thursday (24th March), I issued a press release about Robbie Keane.

“I’ve since learned that the information contained in this release was inaccurate and false in a number of respects and was unfair.

“As a result, I have withdrawn the press release and apologise to Robbie for any damage caused.”

Last week, the Irish Examiner reported that no part of Keane's salary was taxpayer-funded.

It is understood that commentary around Robbie Keane's salary in recent weeks has led to an agreement between the former player and the FAI for each party not to comment publicly. However, sources were adamant the post is not taxpayer-funded.

Keane's international career began in March 1998 and lasted until August 2016 and saw him score 68 goals.