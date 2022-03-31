'Extraordinarily difficult' time for hospitals as Covid-19 cases rise

HSE chief Paul Reid has appealed to the public to take precautions to ease pressure on hospitals.

Rising case numbers are leading to cancelled procedures and staff absences, causing issues in the healthcare system.

"The impacts of the current Covid wave will continue to impact our hospitals and healthcare significantly through April," Mr Reid said.

"Please wear a mask in the appropriate settings and come forward for your booster vaccine once due. All actions can help protect and mitigate further impacts."

Emergency powers introduced two years ago to help fight Covid-19 expire at midnight.

They allowed the Health Minister to restrict travel, prevent gatherings, and close premises in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

While restrictions have now been lifted, advice remains to wear a mask on public transport and in health settings.

The lapsing legislation would be needed for a mandate on mask-wearing to be reintroduced, something the government has ruled out.

Overcrowding crisis in hospitals

General Secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), Phil Ni Sheaghdha, says the overcrowding crisis in hospitals means it is never too late to reintroduce it.

"Asking people to do it is not working because we see — even in emergency departments and sitting in waiting rooms in hospitals — not everybody is wearing a mask," said Ms Ni Sheaghdha.

She said there is now a widespread infection within the hospitals themselves and action needs to be taken to ensure that people do not get sicker by attending hospital.

Consultant in emergency medicine, Chris Luke, says the situation is extremely challenging.

"There are difficulties in all the big hospitals. There are usual suspects, I suppose, there's Galway, Cork, Limerick, Tallaght, and Letterkenny that are particularly fraught in terms of trolley numbers," Dr Luke said.

"I know that in the last day or two there were about 75/76, perhaps even 80 patients on trolleys in Cork University Hospital and the Mercy.

"That is in addition to a huge reduction in the number of staff available to care for patients. It has been extraordinarily difficult."