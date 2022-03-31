Almost 76,000 patients left emergency departments without being treated

Nearly 76,000 patients walked away from emergency departments last year without finishing their treatment.

According to Freedom of Information figures, it is an increase of 66% on 2020.

The HSE says emergency departments (EDs) are for people with serious injuries or illnesses but many others go there when they do not need to.

It says patients are treated by priority and, because of that, some patients with less serious needs may choose to get healthcare elsewhere.

New figures show 75,547 people left EDs without finishing their treatment last year compared to less than 46,000 the previous year.

Galway GP Martin Daly denies many people attend accident and emergency when they do not need to.

"I think people go to access care where they are best able to access it," said Dr Daly.

"So if there is a shortage of GPs, if there are less avenues for people to access outpatient care in a timely manner then people gravitate to the only avenue into the hospital system which is through the emergency room."

Stephen McMahon, from the Irish Patients Association, says that people are leaving because they haven't been seen after waiting a lengthy period of time.

He believes the number of people leaving before being seen is much lower in private hospitals which have an emergency room.

"I think in the private sector that they almost guarantee you'll be seen within an hour or maybe even less than that," said Mr McMahon.

Tallaght and the Mater hospitals in Dublin both had over 500 'did not waits' last year.

The next highest was Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda at 459 and University Hospital Limerick at 417.