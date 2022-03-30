Foreign gangs may muscle in on drug trade, researchers warn

Major foreign drug gangs may try and muscle into the lucrative cocaine market in Ireland by underselling domestic suppliers or by filling gaps caused by the dismantling of Irish crime groups, according to new research.

The British-Irish analysis said this happened in the UK with the arrival of Albanian organised crime groups, which have global connections in drug trafficking.

It said Albanian organised crime does currently "have a presence in Ireland and has started to establish itself", but, to date, has not made any "aggressive moves" into the cocaine market.

The research says that the importation of drugs into Ireland by maritime container may increase as a result of a number of factors: the growing presence of Irish gangs in South America and diversion of British-bound consignments into Irish ports for onward transport, as a result of Brexit.

The report — commissioned by the British Embassy and the Dublin-based Azure Forum for Contemporary Security Strategy — said Britain was now more of a “way point” for Irish trafficking gangs importing drugs, rather than as a source for narcotics.

The research was carried out by Dr Alexander Chance, a senior research fellow at the Azure Forum and former British police officer.

He found the island of Ireland was treated as a “single market” by crime groups in Ireland and in Britain.

Dr Chance said there had been “considerable change” in the relationship between British and Irish traffickers as Irish gangs had established greater links in distribution hubs in Europe — namely in the Netherlands and Belgium — and “upstream” in South America, meaning direct physical linkages with exporters.

He said the market for cocaine was “extending quite significantly” and was a huge source of income.

The report identifies a future challenge in Ireland.

“There’s a possibility that non-Irish organised crime groups may look to take a greater share, even perhaps dominance, of the cocaine market in Ireland, and possibly Northern Ireland, through underselling, undercutting existing suppliers with high-purity products, as has happened with Albanian groups in the UK," said Dr Chance.

This scenario could possibly take place with the large scale disruption/dismantling of major Irish organised crime groups.”

Though not specifically mentioned, Ireland’s dominant supplier of cocaine, the Kinahan crime cartel, has been massively damaged over the last six years as a result of Garda investigations, major drug hauls, asset seizures and mass prosecutions and convictions.

The research identifies a rise in drug shipments in maritime container traffic into Ireland as a result of direct linkages in South America and greater ferry sailings from the European continent into Ireland and away from Britain as a consequence of Brexit.

Dr Chance said British organised crime gangs may now use Irish ports to import drugs, for onward transport to Britain: “The impact of this, if it were to take place, in terms of supply and related corruption and drug-related violence, will be significant, particularly in port cities."