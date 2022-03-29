Site to honour residents of Mother and Baby Homes, Magdalene Laundries to be opened in Dublin

A site of "national conscience" for to honour all those who were resident in Mother and Baby Homes, Industrial Schools, Reformatories, Magdalene Laundries will be opened on the site of a former Magdalene laundry in Dublin.

The National Centre, to be located on the site of the former Magdalene Laundry in Sean MacDermott St in Dublin city centre "will provide digital access to records and exhibits, as well as developing physical presences elsewhere to enable survivors to visit more easily", according to a government statement.

It will comprise a museum and exhibition space, the development of which will be led by the National Museum of Ireland, a research centre and repository of records related to institutional trauma in the 20th century which will form part of the National Archives, and a place for reflection and remembrance.

The site will also include social housing and an educational facility.

Minister Roderic O'Gorman, who is overseeing the redress schemes for those who were resident in the institutions, said the facility was an important step.

“Today’s announcement on the establishment of a National Centre for Research and Remembrance advances a core commitment in the State’s response to the legacy of institutional trauma. Over the past three decades, Ireland has had a difficult reckoning with its history of institutional abuse. This Centre will provide a place of reflection and remembrance, while also ensuring that future generations can fully understand the appalling impact of those institutions.

"I believe this project will make a significant contribution in our journey of recognising and learning from the failures of the past and acknowledging the hurt which continues to be felt by survivors and their families. By creating a National Centre for Research and Remembrance, the State recognises the role of memorialisation in working to rebuild a relationship of trust and support healing for those who were so profoundly wronged.

As a site of national conscience, it is my hope that this Centre will offer an enduring reminder of the importance of striving continually to build and promote a progressive, respectful and equal society.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, a Dublin Central TD, said the plan was welcome.

“This is an important step forward in a long-fought battle by survivors and their advocates to secure an appropriate memorial to the women and children who endured horrific institutional abuse under the State’s watch.

“The proposals signed off on today by Government will require a consistent and collaborative approach.

“It is my expectation that the Steering Group to be established will include survivors and the local community. Commitments on social housing and an educational and early-learning facility must also be delivered on.

“This project when delivered must reflect the scale of the wrongdoing by the State and religious institutions, and the remembrance both owe to the tens of thousands of women and children who were abused, isolated and broken by their actions.

“Their stories will finally not only be told, they will be protected and preserved for future generations.

The Mother and Baby Institutions Payment Scheme is the largest scheme of its type in the history of the State. An estimated 34,000 survivors will be eligible for the financial payment, with an estimated total Scheme cost of €800 million.