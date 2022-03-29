UCD denies 'dumping' books from library after staff member raises concerns

University College Dublin (UCD) has denied dumping thousands of books from its main library, despite concerns being expressed by staff members.

On social media, pictures have been posted by history professor Conor Mulvagh, showing large amounts of material being disposed of in a skip.

Prof Mulvagh posted a series of pictures of skips beside the library saying they were “full of books” and also revealed that stacks of hard copy theses from students were about to be sent to the shredder.

“Happening right now at UCD library, hundreds if not thousands of books and journals being thrown directly into a bin lorry,” Prof Mulvagh posted on social media.

UCD says science journals and not books were being disposed of, but Prof Mulvagh posted a picture of a stack of history books including the memoirs of Anthony Eden, the former British prime minister.

In a statement posted on social media, the UCD library said that over the past few months it has analysed the science journals on level three of the James Joyce library, and has retained material of value.

“It should be noted that Arts and Humanities collections are not stored on level three and are not part of this project. Collection curation is a necessary and normal part of good library management,” the university said.

“The removal of material and level three of the James Joyce library is part of a major initiative to announce library collections and spaces. When we're drawing material it is our policy to first consider reselling or donation. Where that has not been appropriate materials recycled in line with the city's green campus policy. No material from level three has been placed in landfill.”

The college said it noted concerns expressed on social media.

“We would like to assure staff and students that continued access is available through science or to the science journals, removed as part of this project through our online library collections and close collaborations with both national and international libraries,” it said.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner in response to the college’s statement, Prof Mulvagh said he is not a Luddite protesting at the disposal of books no one is reading.

He said what is happening is the working out of “a policy rooted in austerity dressed up as modernisation” citing the failure of UCD to deliver upon an annex to the library in the past decade.

“I would contest that UCD’s e-books emphasis is more to do with the failure to realise the Newman Joyce project, including a library annex. There simply isn’t enough space in the current library to adequately house the level of new monograph publishing in our areas of research,” he said.