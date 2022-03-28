Woman in critical condition after three-vehicle crash in Sligo

Woman in critical condition after three-vehicle crash in Sligo

Mon, 28 Mar, 2022 - 23:00
Greg Murphy

Gardaí are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Co Sligo which has left one person seriously injured.

The crash - involving a lorry, car and a van - happened on the N15 at Grange shortly before 4pm on Monday afternoon.

A woman, the driver of the car, was seriously injured in the incident and was taken to Sligo University Hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries have been reported from the scene.

The road will remain closed overnight to allow garda forensic teams to conduct a technical examination of the scene.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with video or dashcam footage, travelling in the area at the time of the crash to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

