Increased Covid cases causing huge stress for health system, says HSE chief

Virologist Dr Gerald Barry has warned that protective measures such as mask-wearing and better ventilation and air filtration need to be reintroduced to combat the growing number of Covid cases.

The head of the HSE says the number of Covid patients in hospital is causing huge stress for the health system.

There are 1,625 people with the virus being treated in hospital - up more than 300 from this time last week.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid says it is important to "turn the tide again" and do the basics like wearing a mask and isolating if you have symptoms.

Dr Gerald Barry said preparations had to be made to face the new waves of variants to come.

“These new waves are reality,” he said. It was not a situation where society could “just sit back” and allow repeated waves of the virus to “wash over us.”

Mask-wearing and better ventilation and air filtration need to be reintroduced to combat the growing number of Covid cases says leading virologist Dr. Gerald Barry.

Dr Barry said that the current variant BA2 was the most infectious virus he had ever seen and the easing of restrictions had created an environment that had allowed it to spread.

In the past people experienced a severe flu once or twice in their lifetime, there was now a very real possibility that Covid could become a regular event “once a year”.

Thankfully because of vaccination most people would not end up in hospital, but this was not a ‘normality’ in which people wanted to live.

Different variant with every wave

The virus was changing all the time, there was a different variant with every wave.

A new variant could continue to develop for the next few years, particularly in winter time, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“We have to prepare for the new waves to come.”

Dr Barry called for the reintroduction of protective measures such as mandatory mask-wearing, better ventilation and air filtration systems in indoor settings.

It is still unknown what the long-term impact of being exposed to the virus would be, he added.