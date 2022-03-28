Mandatory reporting 'increases pressure' on vulnerable women

A senior staff member at a domestic violence refuge has said mandatory reporting should be reviewed as it places an undue onus on women to protect their children at a time when they are already under immense pressure.

Aoife Dunleavy, child support worker at Dundalk Women's Aid, made her comments as new figures from the Child and Family Agency show the number of mandated reports made to Tusla by managers of refuges last year reached their highest level ever — 550 across 2021.

That included 52 new reports made to Tusla from refuges last December alone and comes alongside the growth in the number of reported incidents of domestic violence across the past two years of the pandemic.

Those 550 cases account for just 3% of all mandated reports made to Tusla last year, but also places domestic violence refuges as the seventh most likely source of a mandated report, after gardaí, social workers, teachers and other social care professionals.

By comparison, just 136 reports were made by homeless provision or emergency accommodation facility managers last year, while 38 reports were logged by managers of direct provision centres.

However, while the level of mandated reporting from refuges has never been higher, Ms Dunleavy said it may be time to review whether it was effective in protecting children in the longer term.

She said because staff at refuges were mandated to report anything that may be a child protection or welfare concern.

Engagement with Tusla

Anyone attending a refuge finds themselves having to engage with Tusla when they might not want their partner or other family members to know their situation.

"They [people who have experienced abuse] come to us and then they have to speak to a social worker, a housing officer, and then they have to speak to a judge," she said.

Ms Dunleavy said recourse to court, and securing a protection or barring order, even initial an interim order, was often seen as the only option to keep children safe, yet an access order secured by the partner was also likely to be granted.

She said the instigation of mandatory reporting was on a sound basis, but in practice — and particularly in light of the growing number of domestic violence cases — it may need to be reviewed.

"From our point of view it is not always helpful," she said, adding that it "placed a higher onus on mothers".

Earlier this month the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee laid out a legislative timetable aimed at cracking down on sexual and domestic violence, and which includes moves to better protect victims in the criminal justice system.

A statutory agency will also be established to take responsibility for domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence, and Ms Dunleavy said this and other measures could mean a fresh focus on the role of mandatory reporting, including linking mandated reports with subsequent checks on the level of related court orders and whether they protect children.

"We want children to be seen very much in the same vein as their mothers are when they are victims of domestic abuse," Ms Dunleavy said.

Mandatory reporting was introduced just over four years ago and means mandated people, such as managers of refuges, are obliged to report harm of children, above a defined threshold, to Tusla, and to assist Tusla in assessing a concern raised in a mandated report.

