Gardaí appeal for information as they question man on fatal Carrigaline stabbing 

A young man has been stabbed to his death and his father seriously injured during an attack in their home in County Cork.

Gardaí are questioning a man, who it's believed was known to both men, about the incident in Carrigaline in the early hours of this morning.

A house in the Sea View estate area of the harbour town remains sealed off to facilitate a detailed forensic examination by garda forensic experts.

The alarm was raised at around 3.30am on Saturday when gardaí were called to the scene of a serious assault in the established housing estate where they found a 27-year-old man with serious apparent stab wounds.

Gardaí and emergency services both tried to help him but he was pronounced dead at the scene, which was immediately sealed off.

The services of the office of the state pathologist were requested.

Gardaí said they were also advised that the dead man’s 75-year-old father attended Cork University Hospital (CUH) with serious stab wounds, where his condition has been described as serious.

A person of interest was quickly identified and a major garda investigation was launched.

Suspect spotted in Passage West

That person of interest was spotted a few hours later by gardaí in the nearby harbour town of Passage West where he was arrested and taken to Gurranabraher Garda Station for questioning.

He is being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, which allows gardaí to detain suspects for up to 24-hours.

The body of the young man will be removed to CUH where a post mortem examination will take place to establish the exact cause of death.

Garda interviews with the father of the victim are expected to take place once he is deemed medically fit to talk to detectives.

In the meantime, gardaí have appealed to anyone who was in or around the Carrigaline and Passage West areas in the early hours of this morning, and who may have noticed any activity which caught their attention or who can assist gardaí involved in this investigation to contact them at Togher Garda station on 021-4947120.

Gardaí said their investigation is ongoing.

Crime scene investigators at the scene on Saturday morning; gardaí have put a cordon at the house where a man was stabbed at Seaview Avenue, Carrigaline, Co Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

Local Fianna Fáil Cllr Seamus McGrath said he, like everyone else in the harbour town, was shocked to wake up to the tragic news this morning.

“Sea View is a quiet, settled area, it’s one of the older estates in Carrigaline with many families who have lived in the area for years and this is the last thing you’d expect to hear,” Mr McGrath said.

“My thoughts are with the older man and his family and I wish him well in his recovery.”

Suspicious death in Buttevant

Meanwhile, gardaí in north Cork are continuing their investigation into all the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death of a man in his 60s who was found dead in a house in Buttevant on Thursday night.

They are trying to establish who the man was with and who he socialised or interacted with, and what his last-known movements were in the hours before he was found unconscious by his partner on the floor of a downstairs room at their house at O’Brien Terrace at around 9.30pm on Thursday.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man could not be revived and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man had apparent injuries which gave rise to concern and which led to the sealing off the house for a forensic examination, and the requesting of a state post mortem to establish the exact cause of death.

The post mortem examination has been conducted and the results of certain toxicology tests are awaited.

Gardaí have not released the results of the post mortem for operational reasons and say their enquiries are ongoing today.

The house remains sealed off while the investigation continues.

They have appealed to anyone with information about the man's last-known movements to contact them.