Q&A: With just 20% of eligible children fully vaccinated, what's the current HSE advice?

Vaccine uptake among children aged five to 11 has been quite slow with just 97,000 or 20.3% of the 480,000 eligible children fully vaccinated. Here the HSE’s National Immunisation Office addresses some parents’ concerns.

Q. Are Covid-19 vaccines safe for young children?

This vaccine has been tested on thousands of people including more than 2,000 children aged five to 11 as part of clinical trials. No additional safety concerns were identified in the clinical trial for children in this age group.

This vaccine has also met strict standards of safety, quality, and effectiveness and has been approved and licensed by regulators. For Ireland, the regulator is the European Medicines Agency.

Q. What about side effects?

Like all medicines, vaccines can cause side effects. Most are mild to moderate, short term, and not everyone gets them. Serious side effects are very rare and vaccinators are trained to respond appropriately.

For this age group, the recommendation of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee is that the benefits of vaccination are greater than the risks from the vaccine. The benefits include avoiding getting Covid-19 and extra protection from the rare risks of serious illness from Covid-19.

Children who are vaccinated will be less likely to miss school and other activities because of Covid-19.

Q. Is Covid-19 really that serious for children?

Infection in children aged five to 11 years is usually asymptomatic or mild. Rates of hospitalisation and intensive care unit admission are very low, and Covid-related death is extremely rare.

Although the risk of hospitalisation is higher in children with underlying conditions, previously healthy children can develop severe Covid-19.

In Ireland, seven in 10 children admitted to hospital who had Covid-19 in this age group had no underlying health conditions.

Even if children have already had Covid-19, they could still get it again. The vaccine will reduce this risk.

Q. How long is the wait after having Covid-19?

Children who had the virus must wait four weeks if they are due to get dose 1 or 2. If they had MIS-C (multisystem inflammatory syndrome Covid) the wait is 90 days.

Q. How do we get the vaccine?

Parents or guardians can schedule children’s vaccines through the HSE website. Over-16s can still book or attend walk-in clinics and pharmacies.

For more information, see https://www.hse.ie/eng/services/covid-19-resources-and-translations/covid-19-vaccine-materials/important-information-for-parents-and-guardians-about-the-covid-19-vaccine-for-children-aged-5-11.pdf