Prince Charles and Camilla meet Ashling Murphy’s family

Relatives of Ashling Murphy have met with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in Co Tipperary.
Charles and Camilla offered their condolences to the family of school teacher Ashling Murphy, who was killed after going for a jog along a canal near Tullamore, Co Offaly in January.
The royals met privately with Ms Murphy’s parents Kathleen and Ray, sister Amy, brother Cathal and boyfriend Ryan Casey at Bru Boru Cultural Centre in Cashel, Co Tipperary on Friday during the second of a two-day visit.
The 23-year-old, a talented musician, had performed at the centre.
Her death caused shockwaves and sparked vigils across the country and beyond in Ms Murphy’s memory, as calls were made for a change in attempts to tackle gender-based violence.
Camilla has been a vocal campaigner on the issue of violence against women, and at an event in London last year she paid tribute to all the “precious lives that have been brutally ended”.
She also called on men to get involved in the movement, saying they need to be “on board” to tackle violence against women.