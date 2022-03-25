Leo Varadkar tests positive for Covid-19

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has cancelled a series of engagements in Cork today and is isolating with Covid-19 symptoms.
Mr Varadkar has tested positive for the virus on antigen test. He had tested negative yesterday while attending an EPP meeting in Brussels.
A spokesperson for the Tánaiste says he has "mild intermittent symptoms but is otherwise well and intends to carry out any functions that he can virtually".
Mr Varadkar had been due to attend events in Ringaskiddy and Ovens today.
Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the Justice Minister Helen McEntee had tested positive for Covid-19 and the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly was isolating having shown flu-like symptoms, but had tested negative.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin attended events in Brussels having recovered from Covid-19 in recent days.