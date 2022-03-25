Sally Rooney among authors shortlisted for British Book Awards

Sally Rooney among authors shortlisted for British Book Awards

Sally Rooney is among those shortlisted for the British Book Awards which will take place in-person this summer. Picture: Kalpesh Lathigra

Fri, 25 Mar, 2022 - 07:45
Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter and Maeve Lee

Irish author Sally Rooney is in the running for yet another accolade, this time for the British Book Awards as the shortlist for this year’s star-studded event has been revealed.

Sally Rooney, who last year released her latest novel and global best-seller, Beautiful World, Where Are You ,is among those shortlisted for this year’s awards.

The author behind Normal People is shortlisted in the fiction category for Beautiful World, Where Are You  alongside Kazuo Ishiguro's Klara And The Sun.

They will go up against Sorrow And Bliss by Meg Mason, The Passenger  by Ulrich Alexander Boschwitz, Cloud Cuckoo Land  by Anthony Doerr and Empire Of The Vampire  by Jay Kristoff.

Meanwhile, Beatles star Paul McCartney has been shortlisted in the non-fiction lifestyle category for his book  The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present.

He faces competition from TV farmer Amanda Owen, Top Gear star Jeremy Clarkson, food writers Anna Jones and Jane Dunn, and food blogging duo Kate Allinson and Kay Featherstone.

In the non-fiction narrative category, Billy Connolly's Windswept & Interesting is shortlisted alongside comedian Bob Mortimer's And Away..., Empireland  by journalist Sathnam Sanghera and This Much Is True  by actress Miriam Margolyes.

The discover book of the year category features Detransition, Baby  by American author Torrey Peters and actor and mental health campaigner David Harewood's Maybe I Don't Belong Here.

Shortlisted for the second year in a row, last year's author of the year Richard Osman returns with the sequel to his bestselling The Thursday Murder Club, The Man Who Died Twice, in the crime and thriller fiction shortlist.

The 12 winners will be decided by separate panels, with judges including TV presenter and broadcaster Gabby Logan, Sex Education actress Tanya Reynolds and former rugby player and Ugo Monye.

After two years of virtual ceremonies, the British Book Awards will return in-person at Grosvenor House London on May 23.

Alice O'Keeffe, books editor of The Bookseller magazine and overall chair of Books of the Year, said: "From fresh new voices to big brand authors, this year's shortlists celebrate the very best books published in 2021.

In Non-Fiction: Narrative we see the resurgence of the celebrity memoir reflected in the shortlist with three famous, and now bestselling, faces telling their own stories.

"This year's debut shortlist includes some unforgettable first novels that will surely be read far beyond our present time. Some very difficult decisions lie ahead for our judges!"

Philip Jones, editor of The Bookseller and chair of the judges, added: "We are delighted with the book shortlists this year, which show writing and publishing remain in good health as readers continue to turn to books during the pandemic.

"We were particularly delighted with the number of submissions in the new discover award that looks to amplify traditionally under-represented writers and their publishers, with these books offering a glimpse of the riches to come as the book market continues to widen its reach."

