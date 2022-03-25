Sally Rooney among authors shortlisted for British Book Awards

Irish author Sally Rooney is in the running for yet another accolade, this time for the British Book Awards as the shortlist for this year’s star-studded event has been revealed.
Sally Rooney, who last year released her latest novel and global best-seller,,is among those shortlisted for this year’s awards.
The author behindis shortlisted in the fiction category for alongside Kazuo Ishiguro's .
They will go up againstby Meg Mason, by Ulrich Alexander Boschwitz, by Anthony Doerr and by Jay Kristoff.
Meanwhile, Beatles star Paul McCartney has been shortlisted in the non-fiction lifestyle category for his book.
He faces competition from TV farmer Amanda Owen, Top Gear star Jeremy Clarkson, food writers Anna Jones and Jane Dunn, and food blogging duo Kate Allinson and Kay Featherstone.
In the non-fiction narrative category, Billy Connolly'sis shortlisted alongside comedian Bob Mortimer's , by journalist Sathnam Sanghera and by actress Miriam Margolyes.
The discover book of the year category featuresby American author Torrey Peters and actor and mental health campaigner David Harewood's .
Shortlisted for the second year in a row, last year's author of the year Richard Osman returns with the sequel to his bestselling, , in the crime and thriller fiction shortlist.
The 12 winners will be decided by separate panels, with judges including TV presenter and broadcaster Gabby Logan, Sex Education actress Tanya Reynolds and former rugby player and Ugo Monye.
After two years of virtual ceremonies, the British Book Awards will return in-person at Grosvenor House London on May 23.
Alice O'Keeffe, books editor of The Bookseller magazine and overall chair of Books of the Year, said: "From fresh new voices to big brand authors, this year's shortlists celebrate the very best books published in 2021.
"This year's debut shortlist includes some unforgettable first novels that will surely be read far beyond our present time. Some very difficult decisions lie ahead for our judges!"
Philip Jones, editor of The Bookseller and chair of the judges, added: "We are delighted with the book shortlists this year, which show writing and publishing remain in good health as readers continue to turn to books during the pandemic.
"We were particularly delighted with the number of submissions in the new discover award that looks to amplify traditionally under-represented writers and their publishers, with these books offering a glimpse of the riches to come as the book market continues to widen its reach."