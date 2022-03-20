Irishman to attempt to climb Mount Everest without supplementary oxygen

An elite Irish adventurer is aiming to make history by becoming the first person from this country to climb Mount Everest without using supplementary oxygen.

James McManus, from Roscrea, Co Tipperary, will set off on his gruelling trek early next month, as he bids to do what was once thought impossible in the world of extreme mountaineering.

Of the 6,098 people worldwide who have successfully summited the world's highest mountain, just 216 have done so without the use of supplementary oxygen.

Before the feat was first achieved in May 1978 by elite mountaineers Reinhold Messner and Peter Habeler, most experts believed the human body wouldn't be able to cope with the low oxygen levels [about 30% of what they are at sea level] near the top of the 8,850m Himalayan peak.

And seasoned climber McManus - who runs Dublin-based adventure travel company, Earth's Edge - acknowledged that the upcoming Everest ascent will be his toughest ever challenge.

The 39-year-old - who last month scaled Argentina's Aconcagua, which at almost 7,000m is the highest peak in the Americas - said: "Climbing Everest in itself is a very difficult thing to do, but this is bringing it to another level. It's the ultimate test of human endurance.

"I've been building up to this moment my whole life, and over the past two years I've tried to bring my fitness up to a higher level to prepare for the physical and mental hardship ahead.

"If I was climbing with supplementary oxygen, I would be warmer and able to move faster. But without oxygen, my body will deteriorate a lot faster, and I need to be prepared for that."

McManus - who will be accompanied by a Sherpa - has given himself two months to complete his Everest mission, which he says should allow him the extra time he requires to acclimatise to the conditions and to make the ascent without the benefit of supplementary oxygen.

He added: "It would be great to become the first Irish person to successfully climb Everest without supplementary oxygen, but I'll be using the climb to raise publicity for the Sherpas and people directly employed as tour guides around the Everest area.

"There are tens of thousands of Sherpas, but many are not getting treated or paid properly.

"The industry needs to be regulated, and a minimum wage needs to be paid to these people."