P&O Ferries crisis to have 'limited short-term impact' on Dublin services

The sudden sacking of 800 staff, and subsequent suspension of services, at P&O Ferries will have a “limited short-term impact on services on the Dublin-Liverpool route,” the Department of Transport has said.

It added, however, it had “been assured” that Irish-based staff would not be affected by the move by P&O Ferries.

“The department has received confirmation from P&O that services on the Dublin-Liverpool route are continuing, with additional services to resume on the route over the coming days,” a department spokesperson said.

“We have also been advised that all commitments with its customers are being fulfilled and they are carrying all trade on the route.”

Hauliers, meanwhile, said some disruption may be caused by the crisis at P&O Ferries.

Eugene Drennan, president of the Irish Road Haulage Association, said: “We have adequate supply of shipping but just about. We have no disruption today [Friday] as it’s a bank holiday.”

“We can live with it for a week, it’ll cause disruption, but the Government should be identifying ferries and ferry companies that may be able to step in,” Mr Drennan said.

Unions in Britain have continued to react with fury at the news, after the 800 employees found out they had lost their jobs in a pre-recorded Zoom message.

In Ireland, Mr Drennan said any disruption could come to supply chains for supermarket retailers and that potential solutions could lie with a derogation of driving and resting times for drivers and with negotiations with other carriers.

“If they’re bringing anybody else to the table, it needs to be others than the groups we have now,” he said.

“If you’ve only a small number of operators, we don’t get the opportunity to keep any kind of competitive edge.

“The other thing we need is modern, faster boats that are more efficient on fuel.”

The Department of Transport said it would continue to closely monitor the situation, with the assistance of the Irish Maritime Development Office.

Before suspending sailings, P&O Ferries operated four routes: Dover to Calais, Hull to Rotterdam, Liverpool to Dublin, and Cairnryan, Scotland, to Larne, Northern Ireland.

It advised those already at Dover and Calais to make their way to the check-in booths for Danish firm DFDS, but there were no such instructions for those at Hull, Rotterdam, Liverpool, Dublin, Cairnryan or Larne.

Announcing the decision on Thursday, the ferry operator, bought by Dubai-based logistics giant DP World in 2019, insisted the decision to cut jobs was "very difficult but necessary" as it was "not a viable business" in its current state.

Demonstrations were held at ports on Friday and another is due to be held outside the Conservative Party's spring conference in Blackpool on Saturday, with unions saying they are receiving massive support for the move to be reversed.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union called on the British government to demand P&O reverse its decision and hold negotiations with the unions so that jobs and services can be reinstated.

If this does not happen, the British government should use powers to take over the P&O vessels, said the RMT, adding ministers should remove any government support for the company's owner, DP World, including future contracts.

