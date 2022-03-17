Fears for hospital system as 300 Covid outbreaks identified in nursing homes

Covid-19 infection rates are continuing to rise across the country with 300 outbreaks identified in nursing homes and 1,031 patients in hospital with the virus, prompting officials to warn about pressure on the hospital system.

An additional 24 Covid-deaths were notified last week, bringing the total death toll for the pandemic to 6,629.

HSE officials have said the positivity rate from testing now stands at 38%, and while there is less severe illness from Covid currently, they have raised concerns about pressure on hospitals as numbers grow.

There are currently 46 patients being treated in ICU for Covid. HSE data also shows one child with Covid-19 in ICU on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday night, there were no ICU beds available across Munster hospitals. The paediatric ICUs in CHI at Crumlin and Temple Street, which take seriously ill children from around the country, were also full.

In addition to nursing homes, the HSE also identified 35 outbreaks in community hospitals. There are 940 nursing home staff absent from work for Covid reasons, and some homes have already applied to the HSE for assistance.

To date, the number of people affected at each site is around seven, indicating that the virus is not spreading as quickly as pre-vaccinations. However, it means hospitals cannot discharge elderly patients to these homes, which will have an impact on the availability of beds,

The vaccination rollout is also continuing with 214 people receiving their first dose on Tuesday and 21,726 booster or additional shots administered last week. Boosters included 3,709 teens aged 12-19. Vaccination now stands at 84.5% of people over the age of five.

Meanwhile, over 85% of people bereaved for any reason during the pandemic said Covid-regulations “negatively impacted their experience”.

Research by the Irish Hospice Foundation found 68% of 2,200 people surveyed lost someone, and sadly 43% lost more than one person over the last two years.

Restrictions on funerals meant 30% were not able to attend the funeral of the person who died, and 82% said family members or friends were excluded.

However, lead researcher Helen Coughlan also said 85% reported their community found a way to honour the person on the day of their funeral.