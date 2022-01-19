Extra bank holiday on March 18 and €1,000 bonus for frontline healthcare workers 

March 18 of this year is to be designated a bank holiday, under a new proposal agreed by Government this morning.
The holiday will be a once-off national commemorative event, dedicated to the more than 6,000 people who have lost their lives during the pandemic.
From next year, a new bank holiday will also be added to the calendar sometime in early February, around the date of St Brigid’s Day.
The bank holiday is one of a number of new Government initiatives aimed at recognising the efforts of frontline workers, healthcare professionals and the general public during the pandemic.
The Cabinet also agreed that frontline public healthcare workers who worked in an environment in which they were exposed to Covid-19 are to be given a one-off tax-free bonus of €1,000.
Healthcare workers in nursing homes and hospices are also be expected to be included in the proposal.
It is understood that Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Public Expenditure Michael McGrath will outline the details of both proposals after this morning’s Cabinet meeting has ended.