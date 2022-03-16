Taoiseach speaks with Zelenskyy offering support to Ukraine 

The Taoiseach has offered to provide Ukraine with any support Ireland can offer during a call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
In a 20-minute phone call, Micheál Martin told the Ukrainian president that everyone in Ireland admired his great leadership in face of an immoral war on the people of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian leader thanked Mr Martin for support from Ireland, including the visa waiver, St Patrick’s Day show of solidarity and other contributions to the EU’s peace facility.
In a tweet after the meeting, Mr Zelenskyy said both men discussed “countering aggression and horrific crimes of Russia against civilians.”
He also expressed his condolences over the killing of Irish journalist Pierre Zakrzewski by Russian soldiers.
Mr Martin told him that Ireland is fully behind Ukraine’s EU membership hopes.
Just spoke to President @ZelenskyyUA.— Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) March 16, 2022
I told him the Irish people stand fully behind #Ukraine.
He thanked us for our continued humanitarian aid, shelter, global support and sanctions against Russia.
He offered sympathy to the family of journalist Pierre Zakrzewski. pic.twitter.com/s3tsa7aAIJ