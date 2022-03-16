Catherine's law: Time to be honest about  harm of means-tested disability support

IT’S been a year since regulations were signed to allow disabled students accept PhD scholarships and retain their disability allowance. This week it was announced the legislation will extend to include blind and visually impaired people in receipt of the blind pension.

These amendments to the legislation were dubbed “Catherine’s Law” after my public ordeal last March. It does not belong to me, however; it is for all of us in the community. It was a longstanding issue before my time. I am always conscious of the hundreds, if not thousands, of disabled people in Ireland who could not apply for scholarships or had to drop out of PhD programmes due to financial constraints prior to the amendments. The ‘academy’, as it is often referred, and indeed wider society, have lost out on a great deal of rich research because of this.

Before my issue went public, trying to find the information to understand the social welfare constraints was incredibly difficult. I needed to know the reasons why pre-existing policies could not apply to me in order to firm up my case. I got a huge amount of conflicting and incorrect information from several organisations. It took about two weeks of work, from morning to evening, to understand exactly the lay of the land.

Triple-pronged debacle

It was a triple-pronged debacle in the end: That I was disabled, a student, and embarking on a Level 10 qualification.

At the time, the State was preparing its first report to the UN regarding Ireland’s performance in accordance with the UN Conventions on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. The 62-page draft report was available online. Under Article 24 for Education, there were no policies or initiatives to include disabled people in higher education at PhD level.

I did a word search of this document and found no match to the words 'PhD', 'postgraduate', and 'research'

In my subsequent letter to local representatives and relevant ministers, on this point I said: “This specific barrier says two things to me. First, the government does not expect disabled people to study to a PhD level or be in receipt of a scholarship they have worked hard for.

“Second, if a disabled person progresses their study with a PhD scholarship to a) try to better themselves and b) carve out a career that suits their abilities, we do not have the instruments or awareness to make this a smooth and enjoyable process.”

Once I circulated my letter, it soon caught legs in regional and national media. Over these couple of weeks, I was running on little sleep and I found it hard to carve out enough time to eat. It was not just in the media — I was constantly working in the background talking to and following up with anyone who could help pass the issue up the chain. It was then I realised that I was benefiting from my study to date. I had a BA in journalism and had recently completed my master’s in political communication. My degrees gave me the flair and confidence to communicate.

Little resistance

To be fair, I came up against little resistance from the public and politicians. From a journalistic point of view, I understand the appeal of human-interest framing. From an academic perspective, I understand why they work. From a personal stance, it took its toll on me in the weeks after.

I have always been open about my impairments but talking about my private financial affairs was a new and uncomfortable level.

Knowing that others have and will benefit from those gruelling weeks gives me a lot of solace

I have received many messages from people who are now in a position to even consider PhD study.

The news this week is a welcome further development. Announcements like these call on us as disabled people to think of the ‘bigger picture’.

According to the latest figures from Ahead Ireland, only 2.4% of postgraduate students are registered with disability services in their institutions. By contrast, the undergraduate-level equivalent is 7.1%.

Overall, disabled people make up approximately 13.5% of our population.

We have a trajectory of not expecting, not including, and not facilitating disabled people to progress academically

Catherine’s Law goes some way to alleviating it. In the immediate future, part-time PhD students need to be included in the regulations. On the other hand, part-time scholarships are harder to come by, which needs to be looked at. This continues to cut out potential talent in the academic pool.

In the long-term, we need to hold space for honest dialogue on the harms of means-tested disability supports. I cannot even live with an unmarried partner without the risk of losing everything. We face hidden costs annually, as stated in the Cost of Disability Report published in December 2021.

I am essentially trying to work towards having a career that suits my skills but that also can cope with the cost of being disabled. I know many academics will advise me just to enjoy my research for now. I am lucky that I do, but it is hard not to think of the bigger picture when it has such control over how you live your life.