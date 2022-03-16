Dealz recalls 19,000 children's dolls over 'chemical risk'

Discount retail store Dealz has recalled almost 19,000 toy dolls over fears they pose a “chemical risk" to young children.

According to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPS), the Bella City Chic dolls, which had been on sales at Dealz stores nationwide, were found to contain and "unacceptable levels" of an unsafe chemical.

An estimated 18,986 dolls sold in Ireland are affected by the recall.

Customers who bought the dolls have been asked to return the product to their local Dealz store for a full refund.

The product code for the Bella City Chic Doll is: 452987. The batch number is: 2007.

The bar code number of the dolls is 5054110024185, and the batch number can be found on the back of each doll’s packaging.

Dealz's customer care line open Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm for Republic of Ireland customers on: 189 093 0843