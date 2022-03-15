Almost 800 under-14s treated for Covid-19 in hospital this year

Almost 800 under-14s have been treated for Covid-19 in hospitals since January.

In total, some 1,662 children have been treated in hospital since the first cases of the virus were reported two years ago, 796 of whom have received treatment in just two-and-a-half months.

Of those, some 923 were aged under five.

This comes as daily Covid-19 case numbers saw 16,019 cases reported on Tuesday, including 6,284 through PCR testing and 9,735 positive antigen tests.

The rise comes as medical and political experts have called on the public to consider wearing masks again in crowded areas or if they are vulnerable to the virus. There are particular concerns ahead of the St Patrick's Day celebrations, which should see thousands of people gather for parades and other social events in the coming days.

The HSE has also urged parents to take up the option of vaccination for young children and booster shots for those aged over 12.

The number of Covid-patients overall in hospitals on Tuesday came to 1,047, continuing the upward trend which started when compulsory mask-wearing was lifted.

There were 42 people in ICU with the virus, the same as the day before.

A Clare-based GP said while Covid-19 case numbers were increasing, Ireland has "moved into a different position now" with Covid-19 and GPs are no longer seeing very serious illness.

Speaking on RTÉ's Today with Claire Byrne, Dr Máire Finn said ICU figures have also "thankfully" not reached a worrying level.

Omicron remains the dominant variant here.

New variant

No cases of a new variant found in five European countries which has mutations of both Delta and Omicron variants combined have been reported so far in Ireland to the GisAid tracker.

This is known as the ‘AY.4/BA.1 recombinant’ for now with some observers referring to it informally as ‘deltacron’.

First identified in France, the GisAid tracker now also shows eight or fewer cases in each of Denmark, Germany, Belgium and Holland.

“The surface of the viruses is super-similar to Omicron, so the body will recognise it as well as it recognises Omicron,” Dr Simon-Loriere, virologist at the Pasteur Institute in Paris, told the New York Times this week, meaning vaccines are expected to work against it.

Meanwhile, the ESRI has published data from the summer of 2020 showing the public underestimated the benefit of socialising outdoors rather than indoors as a way to avoid Covid-19.

It found: “People could have placed themselves in environments with higher risk of infection unknowingly”.

The ESRI said this data fed into public health decisions from the late summer of 2020 around how to communicate Covid-risks to the public.