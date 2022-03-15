Ireland's 'Greatest Showman' Tom Duffy dies aged 92

Legendary Irish circus director, Tom Duffy, has died aged 92, his family have confirmed.

Mr Duffy's son, David, said: "My Dad was a legend. He dedicated his whole life to entertaining the Irish public.

"His legacy will live on. His name will always be up in lights inside the Big Top. To his family, he will always be 'The Greatest Showman.'"

Born in his mother's caravan while his family's circus was performing in Limavady, Northern Ireland, Mr Duffy saw the circus become one of the most recognised in Europe during his lifespan.

Mr Duffy had performed in the circus ring since the age of five when he would become known as 'The Boy with the Iron Jaw' in a double trapeze act with his brother, Arthur where he would hold his brother from a leather strap held between his teeth whilst suspended upside down from the trapeze 40 feet above the audience.

Later, Mr Duffy would run the family circus with his siblings following the death of their parents, and became an expert horse rider as well as trapeze artist.

Tom Duffy pictured in the early days of Duffy's Circus.

In 1979, aged 50, 'Tom Duffy's Circus' gave its first performance in Blessington, Wicklow.

In the years that followed, Mr Duffy faced several health issues, including an operation for colon cancer 30 years ago when he was given six months to live.

He told his surgeon that he was "too busy to die" and that he would get back to them when it was more convenient.

In 2005 he had a kidney removed because of cancer and was back in his role as Ringmaster five days later.

Over time, Mr Duffy stepped back from his role in the ring, taking to his director's chair at the front of the Big Top, "keeping a wise eye on the show and not being slow in giving his sometimes-critical comments", said his family.

"Members of the audience would come up to him at the end of the performances to reminisce and have their photo taken with him."

Since suffering a stroke some years ago, he became a resident at Peamount Healthcare in Dublin where he suffered numerous heart attacks and recovered from Covid twice.

Mr Duffy survived numerous heart attacks and survived Covid-19 twice in Peamount Healthcare in Dublin.

Described as "sharp minded and humorous until the end", Mr Duffy is said to have had a great relationship with the staff who cared for him there, regaling them with stories from his life.

Over the last two years, Mr Duffy had become very concerned about the effect Covid had on the family as the circus was closed for eighteen months, but the circus began to tour again before he passed away.

Tom is survived by his son, David, daughter-in-law Stephanie, grandsons, Tom and Jamie and his brother Freddy.