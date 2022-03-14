Dogs Trust 'overwhelmed' after receiving almost 500 rehoming requests since January

Dogs Trust 'overwhelmed' after receiving almost 500 rehoming requests since January

Two of the crossbreed puppies that have been in the care of Dogs Trust Ireland since being found in a cardboard box in a garden at just five-days old in Finglas. Picture: Fran Veale 

Mon, 14 Mar, 2022 - 18:47
Steven Heaney

Ireland’s largest dog welfare charity says it is "overwhelmed" by the number of dogs that have been surrendered to it so far this year.

Dogs Trust says it has taken in almost 500 dogs since January and has issued a public appeal for support.

Just last week, a litter of five-day-old puppies was handed into the charity’s rehoming centre in Dublin after a member of the public found them abandoned in a cardboard box in his garden.

The charity gave the dogs immediate veterinary care, but sadly, the smallest of the five pups did not survive.

Veterinary and Welfare Manager at Dogs Trust, Niamh Curran-Kelly, said the other pups would not have survived much longer on their own.

“Puppies of this age are completely and utterly dependant on their mum. Their eyes and ears are closed and they’re unable to toilet themselves or regulate their body temperature,” she said.

“Thankfully, they got to us in time so we could give them the care they needed, including bottle feeding and toileting them every two hours.” 

"We have been overwhelmed with almost 500 surrender requests since the beginning of the year,” said Head of Communications at Dogs Trust, Ciara Murran.

“As a charity that receives no government funding, we are appealing to the public to help support our life-saving work by sponsoring a dog or a puppy playgroup so we can continue to help the dogs who need us the most,” she said. 

As for the litter of pups found abandoned in the box, the charity says the four surviving Pomeranian crossbreeds are now “settling into loving homes after their traumatic start to life”.

Suzanne Harrington: Like teenagers, lockdown pets didn't ask to be born - don't dump your dog

DogsAnimalsAnimal WelfarePuppiesOrganisation: Dogs Trust
