'Naive' to think Ireland won't be threatened by Russia - Coveney

Ireland is on "high alert" for cyberattacks from Russia, according to the Foreign Affairs Minister.

Simon Coveney says that cybercrime has increased by 25% across EU countries in the past two weeks.

It is feared Russian cybercriminals could target Ireland in response to tough EU sanctions imposed on the Kremlin over its invasion of Ukraine.

"There seems to be a view that is held by a very small group of people that by being neutral and staying out of conflicts like this that all of a sudden Ireland won't be threatened," said Mr Coveney.

"I think that's very naive."

He said Ireland is working to put in as much defence as it can against a potential Russian cyber attack.

"We know that in the middle of Covid, we were targeted. Our health service was targeted - by non-state actors, we understand - coming from east of the EU, probably Russia, and that cost us an enormous amount of money to solve.

"More importantly it put people's lives at risk."

Meanwhile, more than 15,000 people have now pledged to offer accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.

The Irish Red Cross says it will start contacting people who have signed up in the coming days.

The organisation says the level of support from the Irish public has been "unimaginable".

James Murray from Mayo has welcomed a family of three from Kharkiv into his home after they arrived in Ireland over the weekend.

"What we are doing or trying to do is miniscule in comparison to what they have gone through and are going through," said Mr Murray.

"Everything gone and devastated and their lives threatened at all times and their families lives threatened at all times."