Legendary 'Fields of Athenry' songwriter dies

Legendary 'Fields of Athenry' songwriter dies

Pete St John, who wrote the famous song 'Fields of Athenry', during a visit to Athenry town.

Sat, 12 Mar, 2022 - 15:14
Ellen O'Regan

Folk singer-songwriter Pete St John has passed away peacefully at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, with his music leaving an indelible mark on Irish culture.

The traditional musician is best known for writing iconic songs such as The 'Fields of Athenry' and 'The Rare Ould Times'. He said his songs were ‘magic carpets’ that could tell stories, and connect people.

Read More

Mick Clifford: What happens when compassion runs dry?

Pete St John was born in 1932 in Dublin, as Peter Mooney, and originally trained as an electrician.

Having worked abroad in Canada and the US he returned to Ireland in the 1970s and began to write songs about how the years had changed his home city of Dublin.

His songs have been recorded by, among others, The Dubliners, Paddy Reilly, Danny Doyle, Johnny McEvoy, Mary Black, Dublin City Ramblers, Brendan Shine, and Daniel O'Donnell.

He has also won many awards for his work, namely the IMRO Songwriter of the Year award and the Variety Club of Ireland 'Gold Heart' Award for his outstanding contribution to Irish music and song.

Pete St John was predeceased by his wife Susan and is survived by his sons Kieron and Brian Mooney.

Read More

B-Side the Leeside, Cork's Greatest Records: Black River Falls, by Cathal Coughlan 

More in this section

Taoiseach visit to UK Taoiseach will talk Ukraine and protocol when he meets Boris Johnson 
Michelle McIlveen school visit Mask rule in Northern Ireland classrooms to be lifted
Free Covid testing Increase in hospitalisations as 15,938 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed 
Legendary 'Fields of Athenry' songwriter dies

Weather warnings for several counties with risk of ‘flooding and hazardous conditions’

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices