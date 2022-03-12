Legendary 'Fields of Athenry' songwriter dies

Folk singer-songwriter Pete St John has passed away peacefully at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, with his music leaving an indelible mark on Irish culture.
The traditional musician is best known for writing iconic songs such as The 'Fields of Athenry' and 'The Rare Ould Times'. He said his songs were ‘magic carpets’ that could tell stories, and connect people.
Pete St John was born in 1932 in Dublin, as Peter Mooney, and originally trained as an electrician.
Having worked abroad in Canada and the US he returned to Ireland in the 1970s and began to write songs about how the years had changed his home city of Dublin.
His songs have been recorded by, among others, The Dubliners, Paddy Reilly, Danny Doyle, Johnny McEvoy, Mary Black, Dublin City Ramblers, Brendan Shine, and Daniel O'Donnell.
He has also won many awards for his work, namely the IMRO Songwriter of the Year award and the Variety Club of Ireland 'Gold Heart' Award for his outstanding contribution to Irish music and song.
Pete St John was predeceased by his wife Susan and is survived by his sons Kieron and Brian Mooney.