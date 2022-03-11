Fears mount school bus routes may be axed amid fuel cost crisis

The Department of Education and Bus Éireann are monitoring the fuel costs crisis amid fears some school bus routes could be axed.

It follows a warning from private bus operators this week that the soaring cost of diesel has made some of the school bus routes untenable.

Some have warned they may have to withdraw from contracts. Others are looking at reducing the length of some of the school runs, which could leave some children without a service.

Roy Kearney, the head of Kearney’s Coaches in Cork, said it was costing his firm up to €5,500 a day to keep school buses running on its network of 75 routes.

He said he may have to withdraw from the contract within days, unless the Government takes meaningful steps to tackle fuel costs.

School transport is managed by Bus Éireann for the Department of Education.

Some 121,400 children, including 15,500 with special educational needs, are transported daily to primary and post-primary schools throughout the country. The service cost the State over €289m last year.

Mr Kearney said he tendered for the contract to operate school buses on 75 routes in Cork last year when diesel was €1.30 a litre, but the cost is now well over the €2 mark.

In a statement, the Department of Education said it was considering, in consultation with other relevant departments and Bus Éireann, the implications of rising fuel costs on the provision of school transport services.

“The department is also very aware of the potential impact of the current situation unfolding in Ukraine which is impacting fuel prices further,” the spokesperson said.

He pointed to the reduction in excise on fuel announced this week, which will result in a 20c per litre reduction on petrol and a 15c per litre reduction in diesel.

That will be in place until August 31 at an estimated cost of €320m, he said.

"This is a national measure aimed at easing the financial burden on contractors and families at this time," he added.

“While the department is aware that queries have been made on the impact of the increasing price of fuel, the department has not been made aware of any suspensions in contracts for school transport services at this time."

The Irish Private Bus Operators Group has urged the Government to allow the sector claim back the Vat on fuel, as hauliers can.